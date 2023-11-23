The World Health Organization has requested China for “detailed information” on increased respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

The development has an uncanny similarity to the events in November/ December 2019, ahead of what later unravelled to become Covid-19, a pandemic the world had not seen in 100 years.

This time around, Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission reported this increase in respiratory diseases at a press interaction earlier this month, the WHO said. “Chinese authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19).” They stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening capacity of the health system to manage patients, it added.

Meanwhile, the WHO said, “On 21 November, media and ProMED reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China. It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities, or separate events.”

The UN health agency has, on November 22, requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism.

“We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems,” the WHO said, adding that it was also in contact with clinicians and scientists through existing technical partnerships and networks in China.

Since mid-October, northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said. “China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System,” it added.

While WHO seeks additional information, it recommends that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include recommended vaccination, keeping distance from people who are ill, staying home when sick; getting tested and medical care as needed, wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and regular hand-washing.

