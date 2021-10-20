WHO chief hails India’s huge inoculation drive: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a detailed interaction with the Director General of World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on issues such as the emergency-use listing of Covaxin and resumption of vaccine supplies to the Covax facility. Both parties confirmed the development on Twitter.

WHO reforms

Mandaviya said he had a detailed interaction with Ghebreyesus and other senior officials of the WHO on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms.

“WHO Director General lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for Covid vaccination,” said Mandaviya.

Ghebreyesus said he discussed with the Minister India’s ongoing Covid vaccination programme, the need for a global pandemic agreement, digital health, and traditional medicine.

“We welcome India’s support to strengthen WHO, including via flexible, sustainable financing. The Minister and I also discussed vaccine equity issues, the resumption of SII/AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to Covax, Covaxin emergency-use listing process, and technology and licence sharing through C-TAP,” he added.

The WHO had said on Monday that they are aware that many people are waiting for the UN agency’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the emergency-use listing.

The WHO said it cannot cut corners before recommending a product for emergency use, and said it must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective.

“Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has been submitting data to the WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data.

“WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today,” the WHO had said.