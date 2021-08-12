WHO likely to grant EUL to Covaxin by Sept: Jaishankar

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) may decide on giving an emergency authorisation for Covaxin in September, said S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.
The Foreign Minister’s statement at the CII Annual Meeting came on the same day WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan met Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin.
EUL is a WHO procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be quickly adopted by multiple countries during public health emergencies. “Typically WHO takes two months...Covaxin filed its application on July 9. So, I am hopeful sometime in September we could get some kind of indication,” said Jaishankar.
Earlier, reports from Geneva quoted Mariangela Simao, a WHO Assistant Director General for vaccines, as saying that their assessment of Covaxin was “quite advanced” and that a decision was expected possibly by mid-September.
The Minister further said that India had taken up bilaterally the issue of exempting quarantine for those travellers who had taken certain vaccines.
This exemption had excluded Serum Institute’s Covshield. India got the vaccine accepted by a number of countries in Europe through bilateral discussions, he said. “Covaxin is still a problem. I completely understand it. I am hopeful once WHO gives its approval for Covaxin (it will get sorted),” the Minister stated.
Pointing out that regulators worldwide recognised only a limited number of vaccines, Jaishankar said that there was a need for some kind of understanding on vaccination certificates and not vaccines. He said there was a precedence for this, and cited the example of how yellow fever vaccination certificates were accepted for travel without any other specific requirements.
“It is my priority to ensure Indians are able to travel with the least restrictions...,” he added.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya, after his meeting with Dr Swaminathan, tweeted: “Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Cheif Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO’s approval of @BharatBiotech’s Covaxin. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India’s efforts for the containment of #COVD19.”
About a month back, Dr Swaminathan had said that the overall efficacy of Covaxin is quite high and that the Phase 3 trials of the vaccine look good. “The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low, but it is still quite good,” the scientist was quoted as saying. She had concurred that Covaxin’s safety profile so far met the WHO benchmarks.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...