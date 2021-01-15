Why Maharashtra villages are rolling out the red carpet for “covid carrier” citizens?

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Just a few months ago Tatya Bhokre (name changed) who works a driver in a private company in Pune was yearning to return to his native village Beldare in Karad taluka. The outbreak of Covid-19 was at the peak in the city and grappled with fear of contracting coronavirus, Tatya wanted to go back to his village.
When he reached village border there was a barricade manned by four villagers who stopped Tatya from entering the village. “You city people will bring the virus to the village. Please go back or quarantine yourself for 14 days and only then enter the village,” they said. Today Tatya has got the invitation to visit the village and he has also got to and fro ticket fare.
“Today is voting day. I am getting whatever I am asking for. I am feeling like a maharaja,” says beaming Tatya who says that today he has scolded villagers for the treatment they gave to citizens during the peak of Covid-19. But nobody has argued with Tatya because he has come to the village with his valuable vote.
Also read: Covid-19-led crisis leading the way to ‘feminisation’ of agriculture in Maharashtra
About 14,000 villages in Maharashtra voted today to elect village panchayat and many villages are witnessing heated political duel. Votes of villagers who have settled in cities but still have their names in village voting list are valuable as keen contests are on the cards. Leaders in villages are rolling out a red carpet for citizens and in fact, many have sent special private vehicles to bring back citizens to vote.
Ask about citizens bringing coronavirus to villages and villagers try every possible effort to avoid the topic. “After all these are our own people. It is their village and they have every right to come here,” says T D Gaikwad , a villager from Mhaisal in Sangli district. “Covid-19 has disappeared now and also the vaccine is in the market. Why are you digging out the dead virus?” asks Gaikwad when questioned about villages banning entry to citizens after March 2020.
The Gram Panchayat elections are crucial for all political parties, especially the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress combine which is trying to get the validation to their post-assembly poll alliance by winning power in maximum villages.
