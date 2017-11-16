‘Why not quiz Modi on the Rafale deal?’

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly changing the “entire Rafale aircraft deal” to benefit “one businessman”, a charge debunked by the ruling BJP. “You ask me so many questions and I answer all of them. Why don’t you question PM Modi on the Rafale deal?” He also wondered why questions were not being raised about BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jai, whose firm grew exponentially after the NDA came to power.

The BJP dismissed the Rafale charges, claiming it was intended to “divert attention” as party bigwigs faced the prospect of being questioned in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scandal.