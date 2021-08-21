Will handle all security challenges, including that of Taliban, in Kashmir: IGP

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said security forces were alert and would handle all challenges, including that of the Taliban, in the Valley.
He sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Speaking as a police officer whichever terrorist comes here, it is my job to generate input and neutralise him, as well as the threat, in an operation with the Army,” Kumar told reporters at the headquarters of the Army's Victor Force in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
“We will handle all the challenges in a professional manner and we are totally alert,” he said when asked about the threat of the Taliban in Kashmir.
The IGP urged people to share information about militants, suicide bombers, or someone planning to set up IEDs, saying the society is harmed by such elements.
“If there is a major incident, the locals will be the first to suffer, tourists will fear coming here, so whose economy will it impact? It is the local economy. So, I request the people to share with police or security forces any such information,” he added.
Asked about attacks on political workers, Kumar said they were a soft target for militants. “Political workers have been continuously targeted as they are soft targets like policemen when they visit their homes or journalists who speak the truth. It has happened before as well,” he said.
The IGP said while the police were providing security to maximum such persons, it is “not possible” to provide security to all. “However, if anyone has a threat perception or lives in a vulnerable area, then he will be provided with security after assessment,” Kumar said.
He said the police have got a lead in the recent killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Rasool Lone in Kulgam district. “We have got leads and very soon we will either arrest them or neutralise them, in an encounter,” he added. Lone was shot dead by militants in the Devsar area of Kulgam on Thursday.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...