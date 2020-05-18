Will provide unconditional clearance to non-polluting industries in Maharashtra: CM

The Maharashtra Government will provide unconditional clearance to non-polluting industries if they are keen to set their units in the State. The units need not buy the land, it could be provided on a lease basis, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing the State via Facebook live on Monday evening, Thackeray asaid that the State Government can provide 40,000 acres for new industries after the lockdown. He has appealed to the industries to come to the state and boost the state's economy.

He said that when everything in the world comes to a standstill, Maharashtra wants to take off to a new future. There is competition in the country to bring in new industries and the industries are paying attention to what is offered.

He added the State Government wants to control the pandemic before the onset of monsoon in June, for which, various measures are being implemented. About 50,000 industrial units, in the green and orange zones, have restarted operations and five lakh workers are working in those units.

Over the last 15 years, the State Government has created a large land bank for industrial units through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. However, given the global recession before the onset of the pandemic, there were few takers even for prime land parcels inside the SEZ at the JNPT port.