Will reduce areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur: Amit Shah

The Centre has decided to reduce areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The Act has been in force for decades in the north-eastern states and was brought in to help armed forces tackle insurgency.

According to Shah, the reduction in areas is a result of “improved security situation” and “fast-tracked development”. Consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in to the north-east were also stated as the other reasons.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Union Home Minister said in a tweet, “In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.”

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022

The Act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to security forces in case of an operation going wrong.

The Assam government had on March 1 extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in the entire state for six more months with effect from February 28. The AFSPA has been extended every six months since 1990 after a review by the state government.

In another tweet, Shah wrote, “Thanks to PM @NarendraModi ji’s unwavering commitment, our North Eastern region which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development.”

Thanks to PM @NarendraModi Ji's unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development.



I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occassion. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2022