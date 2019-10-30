Winning maximum seats in by-polls big challenge for BJP: Yediyurappa

Quiz
The biggest challenge for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is to win the most seats in the by-elections scheduled for December 5, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Interacting with reporters at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Bangalore Reporters’ Guild and the Press Club of Bangalore on Wednesday, the chief minister who is completing 100-days in office, said “We are gearing up for the polls but waiting for a favourable decision from the supreme court which is hearing the MLA’s disqualification case.” “Once the Apex court verdict is out then we will take a call on the candidates to take on the Congress and Janata Dal Secular,” he added.
Defending the actions taken in the first-100 days in office, Yediyurappa said “I am satisfied with whatever I have done, I have tried to take all the people (party men) with me.”
“The State’s financial position is comfortable. It is seeing a good growth in revenue collection and I am satisfied as it is on expected lines,” chief minister said.
Referring to removal of topics of Tipu Sultan in school curriculum, Yediyurappa said “We are going to remove everything about him. That is, whatever is there written about him in books, we are thinking about removing it.”
But the BJP has already decided that there would be no celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary, which falls on November 10.
On whether the central leadership was pulling back on the fast paced work initiated by him, Yediyurappa denied any pressure from central leadership and said “Ours is a national party. Whatever decisions I have taken are ere all with concurrence of party leadership.”
On the garbage and pothole issue in Bengaluru, Chief Minister said “We have elaborately discussed last week as to how to tackle this twin menace. Waste to power is planned to reduce garbage issue and a comprehensive road development is explored to change the face of this city.”
