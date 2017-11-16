Winter Session: Cabinet panel to decide this week

As the Opposition stepped up their attack on the Centre over the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will meet this week.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel told reporters on Thursday that the date for the session will be decided in the meeting.

The Congress and the Left parties have alleged that the Centre is trying to cut down the number of sittings of the Winter Session. The parties had said the Narendra Modi government is disrupting the country’s democratic procedures by not convening the Winter Session citing the Gujarat Assembly elections.

“Due to elections in a few States, it was felt that the