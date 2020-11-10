Winter session of Maharashtra legislature to be held in Mumbai due to pandemic

Considering the Covid pandemic situation in Maharashtra, it has been decided on Tuesday by the business advisory committee of the State Legislature to hold the winter session in Mumbai.

Since the formation of Maharashtra state in 1960 it is probably for the first time that the session is being held in Mumbai. Traditionally the session has been held in Nagpur.

By the end of November, the committee will again meet and decided on the duration of the session and whether the session could be held in December.

The committee held its meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan (State Legislature) in Mumbai, where it also reviewed the facilities required for the winter session. Several members of the legislature suggested that it would not be appropriate to hold a winter session in Nagpur due to Covid pandemic.

Holding the winter session in Nagpur is a huge task as a large staff of the State Secretariat from Mumbai, the Chief Minister along with other ministers and MLAs along with those administrative files are temporarily shifted to the Orange city.

The Nagpur pact inked on 28 September 1953, which resulted in the creation of the Maharashtra state. Parts of old Bombay Presidency, Vidarbha, which used to be under the rule Nizam of Hyderabad were also amalgamated to form the state.

The pact led Nagpur losing its capital position to Mumbai. However, it was decided to hold one session of the State Legislature in Nagpur so that demands of the local population could be fulfilled.