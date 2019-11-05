With 16,000 milk co-operative societies in State, Yediyurappa express relief over RCEP

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
“100 days in office was ‘Agni Pareeksha’ for the BJP government,” said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Speaking after releasing ‘Dina Nooru-Sadhane Nooraru’ — a progress report of the BJP’s government to the people, the Chief Minister felt that it was a real ‘Agni Pareeksha’ (test by fire) as the State faced twin problems of unprecedented floods in north Karnataka — not once but thrice — and a drought-like situation elsewhere.
“In addition to handling the twin problems, the government also had to mobilise funds by juggling various departmental allocations,” he added.
Promising better days for the State in the next 100 days, Yediyurappa said “The State government will be working on improving farmers’ income, irrigation schemes, tourism development, housing for all, Bengaluru development and for industrial development.”
Yediyurappa said after appointing the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, as the head of the State Tourism Task Force, “We have had a few constructive meetings and again we are meeting shortly to finalise a few proposals for roll-out.
Referring to RCEP, Chief Minister said “We are relieved over RCEP as Karnataka is a major milk producing State with many farmers totally dependent on agricultural and animal husbandry. People were worried over India accepting RCEP norms as the State was number two in the country in milk production with almost 16,000 cooperative societies producing around 78 lakh litres of milk daily. “Thanks to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a good decision of not signing the RCEP and keeping the nation’s interests in mind,” he said.
Meanwhile, taunting Yediyurappa and BJP government performance, opposition Congress tweeted “100 days of @BSYBJP govt ~No flood relief ~Incapable of getting aid from centre ~No new projects announced ~Bengaluru infrastructure in doldrums ~Govt marred by internal bickering ~Drought areas ignored. Big achievement is admission by BSY that @AmitShah toppled coalition govt.”
