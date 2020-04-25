With 26 new Covid-19 cases, total touches 500 mark in Karnataka

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
With 26 new Covid-19 cases getting confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday, the total tally of confirmed cases touched 500 mark. The State so far has seen 18 deaths and 158 discharges.
Of the 500 cases detected in the State so far, nine cases are transit passengers of Kerala, who landed in airports and are being treated in Karnataka.
Of the remaining 324 cases, 317 positive patients, including one pregnant woman, are in isolation at designated hospitals and seven are in ICU.
Among the 26 new cases confirmed today, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 13 cases, followed by Hirebagewadi (Belagavi) with nine cases, and Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada) and Nanjangud (Mysuru) one case each.
On Friday, in the 31 fever clinics, which come under BBMP, a total of 151 people have been screened, and 5,178 people have been screened on date. In the 453 fever clinics in the State, atotal of 8,297 people have been screened and till date 1.20 lakh people have been screened.
In the 33 fever clinics in private hospital and colleges, that were operationalised, a total of 1,061 people have been screened, and till date 4,934 people have been screened.
The Home Quarantine Enforcement Squad have quarantined 18 persons in institutions on Friday, based on the complaints received from public, and till date a total of 697 persons have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.
The positive cases and suspects, who have been hospitalized in the designated hospitals, and quarantined persons, who are staying there for a minimum period of 14 days or till successive samples of the positive case are proved negative, are being provided with mental health counselling.
This long duration of stay in isolation requires a mental booster for keeping oneself calm and quite. Foreseeing this, the Health Department has arranged for counselling of such patients and contacts. On Friday, 851 sessions were held. In all, 48,630 counselling sessions have been held so far.
District-wise cases is as follows:
Bengaluru Urban: 133 cases (49 discharged, 4 deaths)
Mysuru: 89 cases (34 discharged)
Belagavi: 54 cases (4 discharged)
Vijayapura: 39 cases (nil discharged, 2 deaths)
Kalaburgi: 36 cases (7 discharged, 4 deaths)
Bagalakote: 24 cases (2 discharged, 1 death)
Chikkaballapura: 18 cases (11 discharged, 2death)
Dakshina Kannada: 17 cases (11 discharged, 2 death)
Bidar: 15 cases (9 discharged)
Mandya: 16 cases
Ballari: 13 cases (3 discharged)
Bengaluru Rural: 12 cases (8 discharged)
Uttara Kannada: 11 cases (10 discharged)
Dharwad: 9 cases (2 discharged)
Gadag: 4 cases (1 death)
Udupi: 3 cases (3 discharged)
Davangere: 2 cases (2 discharged)
Tumukuru: 3 cases (1 discharged, 1 death)
Chitradurga : 1case (1discharged)
Kodagu : 1 case (1dischaged)
