With 56 new patients, AP’s Covid-19 cases reach 813

With detection of 56 new cases, the coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh have gone up to 813.

According to a bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, 56 new cases have been found in the samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Of total 813 cases, 120 patients have been discharged and 24 succumbed while 669 are being treated.

The number of tests has been scaled up the State. In last one day, 5,757 samples were tested.

To strengthen the anti-Covid19 measures, the government notified recruitment of 1,170 medical officers and the last date to apply has been extended till April 23.