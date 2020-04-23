With 80 new Covid-19 cases, AP’s tally goes up to 893

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
Andhra Pradesh continues to witness surge in coronavirus positive cases with an addition of 80 new cases in the last one day.
According to government bulletin released today, the total number cases have gone up to 893 with 27 succumbed till date while 725 patients are being treated.
The State government has stepped up number of tests per day and 6,522 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 80 tested positive. Two patients in Kurnool district and one in Krishana district died due to the pandemic since yesterday.
Andhra Pradesh now has emerged the first State in the country in conducting highest number of tests at 961 per a one million population.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has permitted the use of rapid testing kits imported by the State government from South Korea. It may be recalled that one lakh rapid testing kits were imported last week.
The rapid testing kits were giving `accurate’ results in the evaluation tests conducted by the officials. The number of Covid-19 tests per day will further be ramped up with the use of these kits going forward. So far, 48,034 have been tested in the State.
