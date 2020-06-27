National

With 918 cases, Karnataka sees highest single-day spike

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 27, 2020 Published on June 27, 2020

CM Yediyurappa convenes emergency meet as cases rise

With 918 Covid-19 positive cases, Karnataka has witnessed its highest single-day spike. This takes the State’s total tally to 11,923, and total active cases stood at 4,441. Bengaluru also witnessed its single-day high of reported cases at 596.

On the discharge front, the day saw 371 cases, and with this total discharges stood at 7,287. The number of patients in ICU are 197. The day saw 11 deaths, taking the State’s total death toll to 191 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause death.

Of the 918 new cases reported in State, cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city clocked 596 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (49), Kalaburgi (33), Ballari, Gadag (24 each), Dharwad (19), Bidar (17),Udupi, Hassan, Kolar (14 each), Yadgir, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Chamarajnagar (13 each), Mandya, Mysuru (12 each).

Sunday lockdown

Looking at the rise in numbers of cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an emergency meeting of officials to review the situation on Saturday.

The following are highlights of the meeting: lockdown to be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies.

All Government offices are to remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturday with effect from July 10.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM is now altered to 8 PM to 5 AM with effect from June 29.

BBMP Commissioner has been directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the Bengaluru city.

Centralised hospital bed allocation

Officers have been directed to have a centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients.

The Chief Minister directed officials to enhance the number of ambulances to carry Covid-19 patients to 250 vehicles and to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of dead Covid patients. He also directed officials to utilise police control room wireless systems to identify location and easy movement of ambulances.

Chief Minister has also directed to publish the details of nodal officers working for Covid-19 Management and the meeting also decided to give additional responsibilities to Joint Commissioners of eight regions and also to appoint IAS officers to assist them in order to lessen the burden on Commissioner and the central office of BBMP.

It was decided to avail services of 180 ESI doctors appointed by the Labour Department and appoint probationary tahsildars as nodal officers for Covid hospitals and Covid care centers.

Marriage halls as Covid care centres

Yediyurappa directed officials to take necessary steps to reserve marriage halls, hostels and other institutions in Bengaluru for Covid care centers and to avail railway coaches with beds.

The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner was told to identify more places for the last rites of dead patients. Chief Minister also directed to form teams for conducting last rites. BBMP Commissioner was directed to notify reservation of 50 per cent of beds in Medical colleges and private hospitals and was directed to notify tie up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment.

