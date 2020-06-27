With 918 cases, Karnataka sees highest single-day spike

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
With 918 Covid-19 positive cases, Karnataka has witnessed its highest single-day spike. This takes the State’s total tally to 11,923, and total active cases stood at 4,441. Bengaluru also witnessed its single-day high of reported cases at 596.
On the discharge front, the day saw 371 cases, and with this total discharges stood at 7,287. The number of patients in ICU are 197. The day saw 11 deaths, taking the State’s total death toll to 191 and 4 non-Covid-19 cause death.
Of the 918 new cases reported in State, cases continue to mount in Bengaluru and the city clocked 596 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (49), Kalaburgi (33), Ballari, Gadag (24 each), Dharwad (19), Bidar (17),Udupi, Hassan, Kolar (14 each), Yadgir, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Chamarajnagar (13 each), Mandya, Mysuru (12 each).
Looking at the rise in numbers of cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an emergency meeting of officials to review the situation on Saturday.
The following are highlights of the meeting: lockdown to be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies.
All Government offices are to remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturday with effect from July 10.
The existing timing of night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM is now altered to 8 PM to 5 AM with effect from June 29.
BBMP Commissioner has been directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large wholesale vegetable markets in the Bengaluru city.
Officers have been directed to have a centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients.
The Chief Minister directed officials to enhance the number of ambulances to carry Covid-19 patients to 250 vehicles and to arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of dead Covid patients. He also directed officials to utilise police control room wireless systems to identify location and easy movement of ambulances.
Chief Minister has also directed to publish the details of nodal officers working for Covid-19 Management and the meeting also decided to give additional responsibilities to Joint Commissioners of eight regions and also to appoint IAS officers to assist them in order to lessen the burden on Commissioner and the central office of BBMP.
It was decided to avail services of 180 ESI doctors appointed by the Labour Department and appoint probationary tahsildars as nodal officers for Covid hospitals and Covid care centers.
Yediyurappa directed officials to take necessary steps to reserve marriage halls, hostels and other institutions in Bengaluru for Covid care centers and to avail railway coaches with beds.
The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner was told to identify more places for the last rites of dead patients. Chief Minister also directed to form teams for conducting last rites. BBMP Commissioner was directed to notify reservation of 50 per cent of beds in Medical colleges and private hospitals and was directed to notify tie up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
About 55% of the fund’s assets is allocated to large-caps and 35% to mid-caps
Strong domestic presence and respiratory opportunity in the US are key positives
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...