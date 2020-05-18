With Covid-19 cases spiking, Government widens testing protocol

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The number of Covid-19 cases recorded every 24 hours across India is rising by the day. On May 18, 96,169 cases were reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), an increase of 5,242 cases over the previous day. Deaths rose to 3,029, up by 157 over the last 24 hours.
While earlier, new cases were increasing by 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 or 4,000 per day, this mark has now breached 5,000.
The MoHFW has charted out multiple parameters to be considered by states and local bodies for categorising administrative units into red, orange or green zones depending on the severity of Covid-19 cases. In a letter to the states, MoHFW secretary Preeti Sudan has pointed out that in areas where the total active cases are over 200, or 15 active cases per lakh population, it is desirable that there be zero cases or no cases reported in the last 21 days.
It must be ensured that in areas where cases are doubling in 14 days or less, the period of doubling should be 28 days or more. Case fatality rate of more than 6 per cent should come down to less than one per cent. Testing ratio (or number of tests conducted per lakh) should go up to more than 200 from less than 65. Also, sample positivity rate (confirmation rate) in a population should come down to less than 2 per cent from more than 6 per cent.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has widened its scope of testing by issuing revised guidelines on May 18. The revised protocol says that all hospitalised patients who develop influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms must be tested through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) mechanism by extracting throat and nasal swabs. Also, all symptomatic ILI returnees from abroad and migrants should be tested within seven days of illness. High-risk contacts and those with no symptoms of a confirmed case have to be tested once between Day 5 and 10 of coming into contact with a confirmed case. All patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and all symptomatic ILI contacts of confirmed cases, and health workers who were symptomatic were included among those to be tested.
The ICMR has reiterated that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of testing.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...