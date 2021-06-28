With Covishield not in ‘Green Pass’ list, Adar Poonawalla says issues will be resolved soon

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Amid news reports that those who have taken the Covishield vaccine are facing issues while traveling abroad, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that he has taken up the issues with European authorities.
“I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries,” Poonawalla tweeted on Monday.
With a licence from AstraZeneca, Pune-based SII manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
EU’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has approved Vaxzevria – AstraZeneca’s shot as it is known outside India. But Covishield is not on the list of approved vaccines, as per the reports. EU has launched the Green Pass to enable hassle-free travel into and between EU countries. Only those inoculated with EMA-recognised vaccines will be able to claim the digital passport for travel.
World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised Covishield, along with eight other vaccines under its Emergency Use List. But EMA has given authorisation to four vaccines, including Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
