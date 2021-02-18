With rising auto fuel prices, Centre and Opposition take a dig at each other

The petrol and diesel price continues to surge for the tenth consecutive day across India that now stands at ₹89.88 per litre and ₹80.27 a litre respectively, as per media reports.

The rate of petrol was increased by 34 paise, and the diesel rate was increased by 32 paise in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers, cited in the News18 report.

While Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar witnessed a significant hike as the petrol price crossed ₹100 per litre mark in the city.

Amidst surging petrol prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the previous governments for building energy dependence on imports on Wednesday.

During his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Modi said: " How can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone, but I want to say (that) had we focused on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "If you took yoga lessons from Baba Ramdev, you too could see petrol prices at 06 rupees a litre!"

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also said that the state would cut down the fuel prices by approximately Rs. 7 per litre.

Chief Minister told media reporters: "Both petrol and diesel prices will be reduced by approximately ₹7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them."

This comes as international prices of petrol and diesel skyrocketed in recent weeks. Due to this, India, which primarily imports oil, petrol, and diesel, saw an unprecedented surge in retail rates.