With rising Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra not to permit public functions: CM

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the State will not grant permission to hold public functions, agitations and programmes. He said that the State government will decide about lockdown after 8-10 days considering the response people give to the appeal to follow social distance, wear a mask and use hand sanitisers. Thackeray said that he has ordered State officials in the Vidarbha to take a call on putting restrictions on public movements from tomorrow evening as the number of Covid-19 patients is multiplying in the region.

“Do you want a lockdown? This is what I am asking you (people in the State). I shall observe the situation for the next eight days. If you don’t want a lockdown, you will have to follow the norms. Wear a mask, wash your hands and maintain social distancing. We shall decide about the lockdown after 8-10 days,” said Thackeray while addressing the State. However, Thackeray said that an immediate ban has been imposed on public functions. He said that strict actions will be taken against those who defy the government rules.

He said there would be confirmation of the second wave of Covid-19 in the State in the next few days if the number of patients rises. “ Today 6,971 new Covid-19 patients were identified in the State. The number ( of new patients found every day) was about 2,500 fifteen days ago. About 1,000 new patients were found in Amravati. This number was found during the peak” said Thackeray. He announced that restrictions on public movements will be in place in Amravati, Yawatmal, Washim and Akola districts starting from Monday.

9 lakh frontline workers vaccinated

Thackeray said that the government has vaccinated 9 lakh frontline workers and appealed that those frontline workers who have not taken the vaccine should come forward. “ There are no side effects of the vaccine and hence no frontline worker should stay away from the vaccination programme. When common people will get the vaccine will be decided by the central government. Another 2-4 companies are working on vaccines which will facilitate vaccination for common people” said Thackeray.