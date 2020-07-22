With testing stepped up, Telangana discovers more Covid-19 cases outside Hyderabad

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
For over three months, Hyderabad accounted for over 90 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana. Most of the other 33 districts reported either zero cases or less than five during the period.
There is a significant change in the last two-three weeks as the hinterland began to report more cases, triggering concerns.
Of the 14,300 total cases that the State recorded in the last 10 days, Hyderabad registered about 7,032, with the remaining coming from the rest of the State.
Rangareddy and Medchal districts, close to Hyderabad, accounted for 2,000 cases.
The breakup of cases in Hyderabad and other parts of the State saw a marked deviation after June 16, when the State began to collect and test more samples.
From about 300-500 tests a day, the State has increased testing in stages to to 10,000-15,000, after attracting criticism from various quarters.
As the number of tests sees a significant increase, first in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area and then the rest of the State, there is a significant increase in the positive cases beyond Hyderabad.
“They used to test only 100 samples a day earlier in the districts. Seems, they have increased the numbers of late. This is the reason for the spurt in cases from other districts,” a doctor, who wished to be anonymous, has said.
In Hyderabad, there has been a steady increase in the last 30 days as the sample base has been widened, with private laboratories joining the public facilities in testing the samples.
On Tuesday, the State reported 1,430 cases, including 703 from the GHMC area. Seven people have succumbed to the infection, taking the total number of deaths to 429.
The total number of cases is over 48,000. Of these, about 36,000 patients have been discharged from various hospitals.
Meanwhile, top government officials has taken up with the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, about the piling-up of public interest litigations (PILs) in the State High Court regarding the Covid issue. They said as many 87 PILs have been filed, forcing the doctors and top officials to spend considerable time attending the hearings.
The High Court has been upset with poor flow of information from the State with regard to Covid preparedness.
The Chief Minister has asked the officials to file an affidavit in the court, with full details on the investigative tests, treatment and precautions taken to curb the spread of the viral infection.
“The officials should submit all the information that the court sought and inform it about the work that is being done,” he said.
