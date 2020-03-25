With total lock-down come falling air pollution levels

The spread of the coronavirus continues unabated, forcing the country to go into a complete lock-down. But this shutting down of industrial activity and stopping of all forms of commute and travel seem to have had a positive effect on the air quality levels.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 4 pm on March 24, only two places — Lucknow (204) and Muzaffarpur (273) — recorded air quality index (AQI) levels above 200, which is categorised as “Very Unhealthy”. Only 42 out of the 110 places for which data were available on the website recorded “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” index values (101-150). Six places, including Faridabad at 187 and Meerut at 171, recorded index values under the “Unhealthy” category (151-200).

Udaipur, Patiala, Jalandhar and Chandigarh were among the places that recorded air quality index levels of 0-50. The majority, that is, nearly 55 out of the 110 places for which data were available on the CPCB website, recorded an air quality index in the “Moderate” category (101-150).

Data this afternoon (at 1:15 pm) on the AQI India website showed that among the top cities, Ahmedabad recorded the highest air quality index at 100, followed by Kolkata (73), Mumbai (65), Hyderabad (63), Pune (50), Bengaluru (46), New Delhi (42) and Chennai (25).

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lock-down announcement on Tuesday night, the Tamil Nadu government had imposed Section 144 in the State, which also restricted the plying of public and private transport including autos and taxis, and all inter-district, inter-State transport. Most companies across the country also had asked employees to work from home.

The CPCB website showed that pollution levels have been declining in most cities over the past seven days, thanks to the reduced travel. Among the top four metros, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the AQI in Delhi fell from 300 on March 21 (the highest in the past seven days) to 40 on March 24. In Mumbai, it was the highest – 306 – on March 21, again, and the lowest, 36, on March 22. Kolkata recorded the highest AQI (191) during the past seven days on March 19 and the lowest (33) on March 23 and March 24. In Chennai, it was the highest – 274 – on March 22, again, and the lowest, 25, on March 21.

The list of the top 5 places with the highest and lowest AQI in India as of 4 pm on March 24:

Lowest AQI

Name AQI Chandigarh 35 Jalandhar 38 Ludhiana 39 Amaravati 41 Khanna 45

Highest AQI

Name AQI Greater Noida 178 Bulandshahr 184 Faridabad 187 Lucknow 204 Muzaffarpur 273

Source: Central Pollution Control Board

