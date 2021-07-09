With vaccines running out, Gujarat suspends vaccination for 3 days

With vaccine stocks running out, the Gujarat government has not been able to administer a single dose in the past three days.

With no available stocks of the Covid-19 vaccine, the State Health Department had suspended the vaccination programme till Friday, July 9.

Government sources said there were only 18 lakh doses (including Covaxin and Covishield) for the week June 28-July 4, as against 28 lakh doses in the previous week.

Between June 28 and July 4, the State government had administered a total of 19.25 lakh doses. In the previous week, 27 lakh doses were administered.

Since Monday, July 5, Gujarat has been scratching the bottom to inoculate its citizens with thin stocks. With no replenishment happening by the Centre in due time, vaccination had to be put on hold in the latter part of the week.

On July 6, the State government declared Wednesdays as 'Mamata Diwas' to cover the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women. So, no Covid-19 vaccinations would take place on Wednesday.

For the subsequent two days, i.e. Thursday and Friday, the State Health Department has announced the complete suspension of Covid-19 vaccinations across the State, without giving any reason.

nearly 16% of the eligible population has received both the doses. The pace of vaccination has been slowing down since the beginning of this week.

On July 6, only 2,17,786 doses were administered in the State, the lowest since June 21, when the Centre launched a mega vaccination drive. Gujarat had started the mega vaccination with 4.88 lakh doses on June 21.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced extension of the deadline of compulsory vaccination for professionals, commercial service providers and shop-owners from July 10 to July 31, 2021. This comes following the shortage of vaccines across vaccination centres in the State.