With vaccines running out, Gujarat suspends vaccination for 3 days

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
With vaccine stocks running out, the Gujarat government has not been able to administer a single dose in the past three days.
With no available stocks of the Covid-19 vaccine, the State Health Department had suspended the vaccination programme till Friday, July 9.
Government sources said there were only 18 lakh doses (including Covaxin and Covishield) for the week June 28-July 4, as against 28 lakh doses in the previous week.
Between June 28 and July 4, the State government had administered a total of 19.25 lakh doses. In the previous week, 27 lakh doses were administered.
Since Monday, July 5, Gujarat has been scratching the bottom to inoculate its citizens with thin stocks. With no replenishment happening by the Centre in due time, vaccination had to be put on hold in the latter part of the week.
On July 6, the State government declared Wednesdays as 'Mamata Diwas' to cover the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women. So, no Covid-19 vaccinations would take place on Wednesday.
For the subsequent two days, i.e. Thursday and Friday, the State Health Department has announced the complete suspension of Covid-19 vaccinations across the State, without giving any reason.
nearly 16% of the eligible population has received both the doses. The pace of vaccination has been slowing down since the beginning of this week.
On July 6, only 2,17,786 doses were administered in the State, the lowest since June 21, when the Centre launched a mega vaccination drive. Gujarat had started the mega vaccination with 4.88 lakh doses on June 21.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced extension of the deadline of compulsory vaccination for professionals, commercial service providers and shop-owners from July 10 to July 31, 2021. This comes following the shortage of vaccines across vaccination centres in the State.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...