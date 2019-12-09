National

Woman killed in fire incident in residential colony in Mathura

PTI Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

A 30-year-old woman was killed and 11 people were taken ill after inhaling smoke after a fire broke out in a residential colony here on Sunday, police said. The incident, apparently triggered by a short circuit, took place in Gaura Nagar Colony of Vrindavan area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha, the police said.

The affected persons were rushed to a nearby hospital from where Rekha was shifted to a private medical facility. She later succumbed to burn injuries, they said.

