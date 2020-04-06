National

Woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Vadodara; Gujarat toll reaches 12

PTI Ahmedabad | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 12 in Gujarat after a 62-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Vadodara on Monday, an official said.

The woman had travelled to Sri Lanka. After returning from the neighbouring country, she fell ill and was on March 18 admitted to Vadodara’s SSG Hospital where she later tested positive for coronavirus, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay said.

She was part of a group that travelled to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, another group member from Vadodara tested positive for coronavirus and he died on April 2, Upadhyay said.

Out of the total 12 deaths in the state, five have been reported from Ahmedabad, two each from Surat, Vadodara and Bhavnagar, and one in Panchmahal.

