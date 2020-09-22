Wonderla Holidays to launch ‘Wonder Kitchen’ in Hyderabad

Wonderla Holidays Limited is set to launch its 4th food takeaway and home delivery outlet under the brand name “Wonder Kitchen” at Hyderabad.

Wonderla announced its foray into food takeaway and home delivery division in June 2020 with the launch of the first Wonder Kitchen outlet located at Kengeri, Bengaluru. After the successful run of Kengeri outlet, Wonder Kitchen opened two more outlets and this is their fourth.

Wonder Kitchen is a multi-cuisine cloud-kitchen serving vegetarian and non–vegetarian dishes and has also partnered with Swiggy and Zomato for online orders and home delivery apart from takeaway.

Arun Chittilappilly, Whole-time Director of Wonderla Holidays said, “The Covid-19 crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. Our parks and resort chains have been affected across the locations due to thus turmoil. In these difficult times, we decided to step into the new business venture with the support of our experienced staff.”