Won’t practice vendetta politics, will take along opposition: Yediyurappa

“The task before us is big. There is crippling drought in most parts of the State and the expectations of the people are high. We need to work for the welfare of all sections of the society,” said BS Yediyurappa.

Addressing party workers here on Friday at the BJP headquarters, Yediyurappa said he would provide a clean administration, better than the previous coalition government.

“With the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre and the State, I need not spell out the support that the State will receive for its development,” he said.

He also said that he won’t practice vendetta politics and would take along the opposition parties to provide good administration.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa instructed the chief secretary and the heads of all departments to put on hold orders relating to new projects that were issued in July by the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government until further review.

BJP brings stability

The BJP’s central leadership kept a distance from the developments in Karnataka with the party’s Working President JP Nadda saying, “The coalition government in Karnataka fell due to its own reasons. It is only after they lost the trust vote that Yediurappa ji has moved ahead.”

To a pointed question on the BJP’s position vis-à-vis the rebel MLAs from the JD(S) and the Congress, Nadda said, “It is related to the strategy at the local level. Let them discuss with our local unit.”

About Yediurappa and the BJP’s 75-year retirement age, Nadda said, “He was the Leader of the Opposition and now he will be Chief Minister owing to that continuity.”

On allegations levelled by the Congress and other opposition leaders especially West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the BJP trying to destabilise state governments ruled by the opposition parties, Nadda said, “Wherever the BJP goes, it brings stability. We are the synonym of stability.”