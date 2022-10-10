Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for Gujarat's first bulk drug park at Jambusar in Bharuch district.

The move, Modi stated, is a step towards making India self-reliant in pharmaceutical raw material sourcing. In 2021-22, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports. The project, to be set up with ₹2,500 crore investment, will play a key role in ensuring import substitution in bulk drugs.

The active pharma ingredients (APIs) include cephalosporins, steroids, inorganic salt, proton pump inhibitors, analgesics, antipyretics, and anti-inflammatory drugs like paracetamol, diclofenac sodium, aceclofenac, ibuprofen, anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics, and antivirals are produced in India. But the primary ingredients or the bulk drug for most of these are imported.

The project on 2,015 hectares would further boost India's pharmaceutical growth.

Besides the bulk drug park, the Prime Minister also launched projects worth ₹8,200 crore that included a Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej for disposal of treated wastewater from industrial estates and the first phase of Ankleshwar Airport, besides four Tribal Industrial Parks, Agro food park, seafood park and MSME park.

Modi also inaugurated the expanded 10,000 tonnes per annum plant of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL). Built at the cost of ₹405 crore, the hydrazine hydrate plant will be the first in India to manufacture this specialty chemical.

The company had also expanded its caustic soda capacity from 785 Tonnes Per Day to 1310 TPD at Dahej, with an investment of ₹550 crore.

The Prime Minister also launched GACL-Nalco Alkalis and Chemicals Pvt Ltd (GNAL), a joint venture with National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO), for advanced Caustic Soda production.

In his address, the Prime Minister indicated that it was the policy of the State and the intentions that have yielded positive results for industrial development over the past two decades.

"In past two decades, Gujarat has leapfrogged in the industrial development due to the development of ports, coastline, infrastructure that our industries have revitalised the state. Today, we are at a point when the stage is set for a big leap for Gujarat. This is the golden opportunity for the youth of Gujarat," said the Prime Minister at the rally in Amod in Bharuch.

The development, according to Modi, could be possible because there was an enabling and encouraging environment. "The environment with disruptions won't do. The biggest prerequisite is the law and order, infrastructure and what above all, the neeti with niyat (policy with intent)," he said, cautioning the people of Gujarat to be alert against the anti-development "Urban naxals".