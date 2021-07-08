‘Working conditions improving for women, but more correction needed’

Setback is part and parcel of a professional career for women. Taking a long personal break is a setback and not getting a promotion is a setback. However, the key is to bounce back quickly, said Darshana Pai, SVP Corporate Delivery Strategy & Governance at Virtusa at the webinar hosted by TechPACT as part of a series of industry talks and webinars around ‘Women in Tech: India,’ sponsored by SRM Technologies. BusinessLine was the media partner for the event.

‘Need correction’

“Positively look at what is happening around you and have a concrete career plan,” Pai advised women. Finding the right mentor is critical for an employee to get on a fast track in the workplace, she said.

A 2019 report based on interviews of around 500 women globally said a greater number of women are saying nice things are happening at their workplace with companies creating right policies for women. However, women are not being taken seriously at the workplace and there is a glass ceiling in mid-management to senior management. These are serious issues, and need to be corrected , said Pai.

Saloni Vijay, GM & Cluster IT Head at Vodafone, advised students not to be afraid of failures. Learn, relearn and unlearn and move ahead. In today’s fast changing technology era, constantly upgrading skills is important. Employees need to be a lot more creative, and need to solve problems innovatively, she said.

Study very hard; explore multiple options; pick up the area that excites you and plan the career accordingly. Develop skills, recognise the skills and achieve that. Create the opportunity, don’t wait for the opportunity, she said.

‘Track developments’

According to Joerose Tharakan, Strategic Partnership BD at Microsoft, other than studies, students should keep track of the technology space. Once a student identifies the area of interest he/she should master that. For example, if a person is interested in Cloud computing or IoT, he/she should follow companies in that space and also experts in the subject.

It is all about developing passion in an area and developing it as a career, she said.

Anand Kashyap, CEO, SRM Technologies was the event’s moderator.