World has “great expectations” from India, says PM Narendra Modi

PTI Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world has “great expectations” from India, and asserted that his government will lead the country to a path of ‘greatness’ where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

On his first visit to Tamil Nadu after retaining power in this year’s Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic.

“During my (just concluded) US tour I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing... we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world,” he said.

Making the country great was not just the job of the Central government, but also its 130 crore citizens, he added.

