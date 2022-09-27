Travel and hospitality are becoming focal sectors in the incubation activities of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which is promoting such firms in a big way by acknowledging their bright prospects, the nodal agency said on the World Tourism Day.

With ‘Rethinking Tourism’ is being this year’s theme for the event on September 27, KSUM’s CEO Anoop Ambika said, “For a quarter century, Kerala has been a major tourism destination of national and global reputation. Right now, there is further change to that culture as Covid-19 has almost subsided and the world is returning to near-normalcy.”

“Now with the monsoon rains over, the State is experiencing a strong inflow of tourists. This is set to benefit the tourism and hospitality sector,” Ambika added.

KSUM incubated travel start-ups

On the occasion, KSUM highlighted some of the start-ups it has incubated. Online marketplace Campper, a one-stop shop for campsites that are verified, well-equipped and secured, is one such KSUM-groomed start-up, while Voye Homes and Tentgram function with a vision beyond book-and-stay operators.

Aiming to capitalise the resurgence of the tourism industry, the six-year-old Campper has listed around 200 campsites in the south. With emphasis on enabling travellers stay close to nature and inculcating the spirit of responsible tourism, Campper facilitates hassle-free booking of sites for campers and promises experiential tourism.

Likewise, the Kozhikode-based Voye Homes promotes private holiday homes owned by corporate brands, celebrities and HNIs. The facilities particularly benefit those looking for safe and private villas. It currently operates in 11 destinations with more than 50 properties and 268 rooms.

Tentgram, started in 2017 with its headquarters in Munnar, is an outdoor recreational centre providing overnight stays with outdoor experiences at an affordable package. It also holds experiential activities such as kayaking, zip lining and trekking.