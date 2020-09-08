Worldreader partners with Reliance Jio to bring children’s book to 150 million beneficiaries

Worldreader, a non-profit education organisation, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Reliance Jio.

Through Worldreader’s BookSmart application on Jio phones, the partnership brings free children’s books to more than 150 million beneficiaries from under-resourced households across India, most of whom are first-time internet users.

The aim is to provide children from these households with a headstart and the support they need to build vital literacy skills.

“Jio believes in the combination of its world-class yet affordable 4G mobile network and relevant engaging digital content in ushering forward the Digital India Mission,” said a Jio spokesperson, based in Mumbai.

The partnership with Worldreader will bring a rich collection of digital storybooks to hundreds of millions of homes across India, during Covid times and beyond into the new normal too, the spokesperson added.

The BookSmart library includes books about health (including coronavirus hygiene), nature and science, language arts, social studies, as well as storybooks and folk tales.

“Jio changed the world when they brought low-cost 4G data to millions across India. Now they’re doing it again by bringing life-changing reading material to children, supporting their education and life-skills development,” said David Risher, CEO and Co-founder of Worldreader.