World’s largest meditation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is all set to add one more global landmark.

The world’s largest meditation centre and the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute will be inaugurated on January 28. To mark the 75th anniversary of the organisation, Kanha Shanti Vanam will be dedicated to the first guide of Heartfulness, fondly called Lalaji by the present global guide Dadaji.

Baba Ramdev, the popular yoga guru, will be present on the occasion and address about 40,000 abhyasis or practitioners.

Kanha Shantivanam, about 40 km on the outskirts of Hyderabad, spread over 30 acres, has one central and eight secondary halls. It can accommodate 100,000 practitioners at one go, making it the largest closed structure meditation centre in the world. When lit up at night, it can match popular structures like the Sydney harbour, the institute claimed.

75-year milestone

Three, three-day sessions will be held during January 28-30, February 2-4 and February 7-9, 2020, will host 1.2 lakh practitioners as part of mass meditation activity to commemorate the milestone of 75 years. The President of India Ramnath Kovind and Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on February 2 and 7, respectively.

The Heartfulness facility, spread over 1,400 acres, is a self-sustained ecosystem that can host more than 40,000 people; a kitchen where food can be cooked for 1,00,000 people a day, an upcoming 350-bed Ayush medical facility etc.

Heartfulness is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’ or the ‘Natural Path’. It originated at the turn of the 20th century and was formalised with the founding of the Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India.