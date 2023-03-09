Kerala has been ranked as one of the top States continuously on many indicators measuring development. However, the entrepreneurs in Kerala do not behave like they are operating from the most developed State in India, C Balagopal, Chairman, Federal Bank has said.

He was delivering the keynote address at a workshop organised by Youth20 Engagement Group in collaboration with the Tie Kerala and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi to integrate viewpoints of experts and young Indian achievers at Start-up Mission.

“We need an attitude change that reflects a better understanding of what the State has achieved in order to sustain the steady growth trajectory for the State,” Balagopal said.

The conclave held interactive sessions on two broad themes namely—Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, and Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Pankaj Vashisht, Associate Professor, RIS, New Delhi briefed the participants about the Youth20 engagement group in the context of India’s G20 presidency.

The Youth20 engagement group, under the overall framework of G20, is exploring ways to channel the energy and innovative ideas of the young population to overcome obstacles and transform society and achieve growth, he said.

The interactive sessions are held to receive inputs and bring out policy recommendations for formulating the agenda for youth.

Anisha Cherian, President of Tie Kerala, urged the youth to develop a problem-solving mind-set rather than fearing uncertainty.

“Think of a product or service that can solve a real problem or fulfil a real need, make it and monetise it. The State needs you and you are an entrepreneur here,” she said.

“India is the best place to be in as on date. We have a skilled young population and reverse migration is also happening. Our State is a fantastic place to live in and work and the narrative to the contrary needs to change,” she added.

Krishna Kumar, CEO of Green Pepper, a talent hiring and skilling company, spoke about the serious up-skilling culture to be shaped by individuals and institutions to face the challenges of a dynamic internet economy.

Abhilash VT, Technical Officer, Fablab Kerala, Kerala Start-up Mission, gave an account of Industry 4.0 and the unlimited opportunities it holds.

Fablab Kerala, under Kerala Start-up Mission, is the first super Fablab to exist outside the US, creating technology for Industry 4.0 and skilled professionals that enables the revolution.

“Fablab helps college students to learn, innovate and succeed. We need more facilities like Fablab Kerala to meet the needs of Industry 4.0,” Abhilash said.

More than 40 young entrepreneurs, professionals and thinkers attended the meet.

