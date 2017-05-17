Yechury urges Gehlot to redraft rules for RPD Act

She’s got a brand new bag
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has sent a letter to Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot urging him to make changes in the draft rules for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
He reminded the Minister that an assurance was given in Rajya Sabha that the Bill will not be used to create discriminations on the grounds of disability. “In response, you had given an assurance on the floor of the House that these will be taken care of while the rules are being framed. Given this solemn assurance and the mood of the House, I did not press for a division,” Yechury said.
He said the draft rules of the Act do not effectively ensure compliance of the assurance that had been given by the Minister. “While the provision in the rules that sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the Act will not be ‘misused’ is welcome, this by itself does not provide adequate protection. While what would constitute ‘legitimate aim’ has nowhere been defined in the Act, even the onus of proving that the Act was not ‘legitimate’ rests solely on the aggrieved person,” Yechury argued.
The Rajya Sabha member said the remedy of approaching the Chief Commissioner or State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities will put unnecessary burden on the aggrieved person. “It goes without saying that it should be the responsibility of the concerned establishment to demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that the said Act or omission is indeed for achieving a ‘legitimate aim’ and not the duty of the aggrieved person to prove otherwise,” Yechury said.
He said the representation from the disability sector in the committee constituted to frame the rules was inadequate and urged the Minister to hold discussions with all stakeholders before finalising the draft.
