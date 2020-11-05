Yediyurappa confident of BJP win in Karnataka by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win two Assembly seats in the by-poll, and four seats in the legislative council elections, according to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking at the inauguration of the executive committee meeting of State BJP in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said BJP will win Bengaluru’s RR Nagar assembly seat by a margin of 40,000 votes and Sira assembly seat by 25,000 votes.

Thanking the 18 MLAs, who left their party and joined BJP, he said they helped the party to form the Government in the State. Though the party was weak in areas like Chikkaballapura and Madya, the entry of these 18 members infused strength to the party in those regions. Of the 18 MLAs, who joined the party from these regions, 15 won the by-polls.

Urging party workers not to take any election lightly, he said strengthening of the grassroots of the party at all levels is important. The party workers should strengthen the party from gram panchayat level to Lok Sabha level, he said.

Yediyurappa said the economy of the State, which was impacted by Covid, is coming back to normalcy. Stating that the economy will see further improvement in another two months, he said the State government will implement all the projects mentioned in its Budget 2020-21.

The Chief Minister said that 10 city corporations in the State will get ₹50 crore each under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana.

He urged the public to follow the directives of the government in controlling Covid-19.