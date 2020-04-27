Yediyurappa hints lockdown extension in red districts

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has indicated that lockdown extension would continue in Covid-19 red zones, while exemption would be given for green districts to resume economic activities.

The State has 10 districts in red zone, 10 in orange or yellow zone and the rest (10 districts) in green zone.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who attended the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday,

later discussed with State Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar and took stock of the Covid-19 situation district-by district.

As a Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru, according to the police, and a 57-year-old patient, a resident of Aland town in Kalaburgi, died on Monday, the total death toll in Karnataka stands at 21.

According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin,

on Monday, nine new cases were confirmed taking the State’s total tally of cases to 512. The total death toll in the State is 20 and 193 have been treated and discharged. Of the remaining 299 cases, 294 are in isolation at designated hospitals and five are in ICU.