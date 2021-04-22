Yediyurappa holds Covid review meet

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid on Thursday, convened a meeting of ministers to take stock of the pandemic situation in the State.
“The pandemic has become uncontrollable and is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said on Thursday.
Later in the evening, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of ministers and told reporters that “Health Minister Sudhakar informed that the issue of oxygen shortage and medicine shortage has been solved in Bengaluru.”
The Health Minister also made it clear that there is no shortage of vaccines.
“It was decided to strengthen the fever clinics in Bengaluru city. Only those really in need will be hospitalised,” he added.
Revenue minister R Ashoka said the government has released ₹571 crore to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.
Police in major cities closed down shops and commercial establishments selling non-essential goods, catching many traders off guard. Police took to the streets and brought down shutters on commercial establishments in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Mysuru and other cities and towns.
As per the government order only pharmacies, groceries, vegetable/fruit shops/vendors, dairy stalls, meat stalls, salons and hardware stores - rest are to be closed till May 4. With this, the State seems to have entered a virtual lockdown for the next two weeks.
Opposition parties slammed the State government over a full page advertisement in today’s newspaper thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for budget clearance for Bengaluru Metro work.
The Congress party tweeted questioning the timing of this spending on advertisements when the State is battling the deadly second wave of virus and there was no money to honour Covid-19 warriors.
