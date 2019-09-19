Yediyurappa invites IT firms to invest in smaller cities such as Mangaluru

Karnataka’s revised information technology (IT) policy will focus on creating employment and showcasing and attracting investments in tier-2 and-3 cities.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while interacting with vision group members, senior officials of various departments and industry heads, invited IT and biotech companies to invest in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, where vibrant ecosystems exist.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT and S&T. To support the latest technologies, the Chief Minister said: “We are going to announce Karnataka Innovation Authority under my chairmanship with my colleague CN Ashwath Narayan as the co-chairman.”

“I am also pleased to announce that we will be constituting a ‘Vision Group for start-ups’, which will provide insights into strengthening the start-up ecosystem, involving key stakeholders from industry and academia,” said Yediyurappa.

The Chief minister also held interactive sessions with Consul Generals and diplomats from over 15 countries, including Britain, Israel, the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, Denmark and Sri Lanka.

Yediyurappa said: “The cumulative FDI inflows into the State from April 2000 to December 2018 was $35.69 billion, the third highest in India after Maharashtra and New Delhi.”

Ashwath Narayan said: “Today, Karnataka contributes close to 40 per cent to India’s software exports. It is also leading the nation in biotech, contributing about 35 per cent to the nation’s market share. This has been possible due to contribution from industry stakeholders and interventions of the government.”

The Government in association with industry partners is keen on taking up large upskilling and reskilling of local workforce. “I encourage industry to actively utilise local workforce, who have the potential to be gainfully employed. Karnataka is one of the most prosperous States in the country, with an estimated GSDP of almost $230 billion,” Ashwath Narayan added.

Karnataka has created sector-specific SEZs for key industries such as IT, biotech, engineering, food processing and aerospace. The State has been a pioneer in announcing sector specific policies on IT, BT, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) to give push to the growth of the technology sectors and innovation in the State.