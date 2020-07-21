Yediyurappa talks economic revival, declares no lockdown in Bengaluru & in State

Talking of state’s economic revival, no lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, said chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

In a special address to the people of Karnataka, the chief minister said “Lockdown is not a solution to tackle Covid-19 pandemic, but people can collectively ward-off the virus by wearing masks and following social distance, and regularly washing hands.”

The chief minister suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology for control of Covid-19.

Going forwarded the state government wants to increase restrictions in containment zones as a measure to control Covid-19.

“Restrictions in containment zones will be implemented more stringently than before,” Yediyurappa said. “I request with folded hands, children and those above 60 years of age not to go out,” he added.

Influx of people spiked cases

“The state had handled Covid-19 well earlier. But now an influx of people from neighbouring states has led to a spike in virus cases in the state,” blamed the chief minister.

Talking about giving importance for revival of state economy, Yediyurappa said “We will focus on the economy and help rebuild livelihoods of people across the state as we fully return to normal economic activity.”

Allaying fears of corruption in Covid-19 related procurement, chief minister said “Not a single rupee of funds set aside for Covid-19 has been misappropriated.”

Opposition blasts Govt

And further said “I appeal to Opposition parties to give us constructive criticism and not hinder the government’s measure by putting across false allegations. I ask the Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and H D Kumaraswamy to seek any information you need and will ensure it reaches you in 24 hours.”

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah tweeted “@CmofKarnataka is averse to suggestions from the Opposition. @BJP4Karnataka does not even want to conduct a session to discuss the issues concerning people. Unfortunately, the common man is bearing the brunt of their arrogance.”

It has been 5 months since #Covid19 was declared as pandemic in India, Siddaramaiah said “@CmofKarnataka had ample of time to prepare but nothing has evolved yet. Covid treatment centre at BIEC should have been set up months earlier but it is yet to be completed.”

To the delay in getting test reports and increasing backlog of tests, Yediyurappa said “It is true there was delay in getting test reports earlier, measures have been taken to ensure test reports will be delivered within 24 hours.”

Bengaluru Markets closed

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has ordered shut down of all markets in Bengaluru city from July 23. In an order BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad issued on Tuesday he said “Various markets in the city will be closed even when lockdown is lifted in the city. K R Market, Yeshwanthpur market, Chickpet are to be closed including SP Road for a few days.”

On Tuesday Siddaramaiah visited Covid Care Centre set up at BIEC and said “BIEC #Covid19 centre needs 1,800 doctors & paramedical staff. The Government is still in process of recruiting them. Also, there is still confusion over mode of procurement of beds & other accessories. There will be further delay in starting the centre due to these unresolved issues.”

“The delay in setting up of #Covid19 centre in BIEC, in spite of our party’s suggestion in March, exposes inefficiency of @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP’s govt. The centre is ill planned without adequate stress on sanitation.”

