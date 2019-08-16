Yediyurappa to meet Amit Shah to finalise Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently in New Delhi to seek early release of funds for flood relief works in the State, held one round of consultation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday regarding Cabinet expansion.

Yediyurappa is likely to meet BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday to finalise the names for the Cabinet expansion.

The Karnataka Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister for funds to take up flood relief works in Karnataka.

According to Chief Minister’s office, the Prime Minister has assured that a Central team will soon assess the damage due to flood.

During the 45-minute meeting the Chief Minister also appraised Modi about the grave situation of the flood hit areas and explained that the losses and intensity were unprecedented. More funds were required for relief measures and rebuild the lives of the victims.

Later in the evening, Yediyurappa called on Railways and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal said “Met Karnataka chief minister today and discussed plans to expand the rail network and boost investments in the State.”

Cabinet expansion

Yediyurappa is likely to get the go ahead for cabinet expansion on Saturday.

The indications are that he is likely to induct about 16 members into the cabinet in the first round and keep a few posts vacant to accommodate Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) rebels later.

“In all probability, the party’s Central leaders is likely to surprise all by inducting a few new faces in addition to fulfilling regional aspirations,” said a senior party leader. He further said the BJP in addition to balancing regional aspirations, is likely to accommodate members from segments that have stood by the party all these years.