Yediyurappa urges people to wear mask as Covid cases are on the rise

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As Covid cases inch closer to 1,000 cases a day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged people to cooperate and follow Covid guidelines or the government may have to take harsh steps of imposing lockdown.
On Monday morning, the Chief Minister met senior officials and took stock of the situation and will again hold a full-scale meet later in the evening to devise ways of controlling the surge in Covid cases.
"If people do not want another lockdown, then they must cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he said the . "I appeal to people to cooperate. If they do, then I am confident we can control the second wave of infection and implement a lockdown," he added.
A senior BBMP official said Covid cases have been under control in the city but it is people visiting the city and migrants coming back who are bringing in fresh infections.
Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health & Medical Education, recently had said “Month of March is crucial for Karnataka, Covid-19 situation is well managed so far. But due to increasing cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is worrying us a lot.”
Since the last several weeks Bengaluru was averaging 200-250 cases each day, and suddenly for the last two weeks it has increased to over 700/800 cases a day.
In BBMP limits around 20 clusters have been identified and testing has been scaled up to over 40,000 from the current 30,000 levels.
