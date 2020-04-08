Yediyurappa warns of ‘stern action’ against those communalising pandemic

As the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi became a focus of political attack from a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the Opposition parties in Karnataka has voiced concern over targetting the Muslim community and supported Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s stand of taking stern action against those vilifying the community.

On Wednesday, the State reported its fifth death due Covid-19 as patient (No-177) succumbed in Kalaburgi taking the total number of deaths in Karnataka to five. Till date, it has confirmed cumulatively 181 Coronavirus positive cases.

Yediyurappa on Thursday evening held a detailed discussion with experts committee on Covid-19 headed by Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, director CN Manjunath and Devi Shetty of Narayayana Hrudayalaya as to how to lift lockdown restrictions in a phased manner.

Expressing concern

Expressing concern that Muslim community was being targeted by some people, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah urged the government to book criminal cases against BJP MLAs - M P Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for their alleged objectionable remarks with respect to the community.

He demanded that both should be arrested and Renukacharya should be sacked from the post of chief minister’s political secretary.

Meanwhile, Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy too criticised and said “I welcome and wholeheartedly support the resolve shown by Yediyurappa in dealing with communal hate mongers in times of Covid-19 crisis. Despite the CM’s warning, many media houses are engaged in fanning the communal flame.”

District wise cases is as follows: Bengaluru – 63 total confirmed cases (cured or discharges 16 cases) one death, Mysore – 35 cases, Dakshina Kannada – 12 cases (4 discharged), Uttara Kannada – 9 cases, Chikkaballapura – 8 cases, Kalaburgi – 9 cases, (2 cured) two death, Ballari - 6 cases, Davangere – 3 cases (discharged 2 cases), Udupi – 3 cases, Dharwad - one case, Kodagu - one case (discharged one case), Tumukuru - one case (one death), Bidar - 10 cases, Bagalkote - 5 cases (one death), Belagavi - 7 cases and Bengaluru Rural - 3 cases (1 discharged), Gadag - one case and Mandya - four cases.

Home quarantine

On the Home Quarantine Enforcement front, the squad quarantined 16 persons in institutions on April 7 based on the complaints received from public and till date 402 have been shifted from home quarantine to 14-day institutional quarantine.

Foreseeing this department has arranged for mental health counselling of such patients and contacts. Over 1,100 sessions were held on April 7 and so far 27,183 number of counselling sessions have been held.