Yediyurappa’s daughter, six officials test positive for Covid-19

After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19, his daughter BY Padmavathi too has been infected with the virus.
Six others working in the Chief Minister’s home office - Krishna have also tested positive.
Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa tweeted: “After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes and blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance and take all precautions to fight Covid-19.”
Manipal Hospital released a statement on Monday to the Chief Minister which said “He was admitted on August 2 with mild symptoms of Covid-19.” The statement added “He is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” it added.
Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted: “Karnataka has seen a substantial increase in Covid-19 recovery rate by 5.67 per cent in the last week. Everyday there is an increase in recovery rate which is higher by 9.17 per cent in Bengaluru city. Overall recovery rate of the state by Sunday evening was 42.81 per cent and it is 35.14 per cent in Bengaluru.”
On Monday, Karnataka reported 4,752 cases taking the total number of cases to 1,39,571. Of the total cases, 74,469 were active cases. A total of 98 deaths were reported today taking the total death toll to 2,594.
On the discharge front, the day saw 4,776 cases, now total discharges stood at 62,500. Patients in ICU are 629.
While Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the districts in the state with 1,497 new cases and 27 deaths. The total positive cases in the city stood at 60,998 and active cases were 36,290. On the discharge front, the city reported 2,693 cases and so far 23,603 people have been discharged.
The following are districts which have reported three digit cases: Bengaluru Urban - 497, Mysuru – 372, Ballari – 305, Bagalkot – 209, Dharwad – 191, Kalaburgi – 170, Koppal – 157, shivamogga – 155, Dakshina Kannada – 153, Mandya – 152, Hassan 131, Udupi – 126, Tumkuru – 122, Raichur – 115, Gadag – 100.
