Yoga helped the world to face challenges of Covid: PM

Addressing the nation on World Yoga Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that yoga has become all the more important in the wake of Covid 19 and that daily practice of yoga would equip people to face such pandemics.
He said yoga would help one to lead a happier life. " When there are threats to humanity, yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also helps us lead a happier life. I am sure, Yoga will continue to play its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses," Modi said.
He said yoga has been a ray of hope to face the challenges of Covid 19. "In the last two years, people did not hesitate to celebrate the Yoga Day despite restrictions on activities. People are enthused about celebrating the Yoga Day," he said and added that more and more countries have joined India in observing the Yoga Day on June 21 every year.
He added that yoga provides the much-needed mental strength to face the challenges of a pandemic. "No country was ready to face such a pandemic. But we all saw that yoga became a medium that gave mental strength during these times," Modi added.
He said yoga shows the path to strength from stress and to creativity from negativity. Modi added that Yoga gives equal importance to physical and mental health.
