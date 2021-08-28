Yogesa Metla is BL Cerebration 2021 champ

Yogesa Metla, a tech consultant from Bengaluru, emerged the winner of the 18th edition of BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships.

After four gruelling rounds of quizzing, Metla clinched the title at the grand finale of Cerebration 2021 held on Saturday. Designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants, Cerebration 2021 is a well-followed corporate quiz championship in the country. The current year’s edition was completely held in the virtual format and over 6,000 people took the initial test.

Quiz master Ajay Poonia made the six national finale participants rack their brains with some intriguing questions.

Some of the questions at the finale included: “A mode of transport includes a certain feature. While some of the reasons cited for the feature include easy movement of wheelchair-bound people, to distract people from the slow mode of transport or to help claustrophobic people, there is no clear reason why the transport has this feature. What is the mode of transport and what is the feature?” Answer: Mirrors in elevators.

“In 1950, mathematicians Melvin Dresher and Merrill Flood conducted an experiment at the Rand Corporation which demonstrated that a remarkable one-page article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) would not necessarily be a good predictor of behaviour. What Nobel and Abel Prize winner’s work were the two mathematicians building on?” Answer: John Nash’s Nash equilibrium, RAND demonstrated it through Prisoner’s Dilemma.

The prizes

Metla won a cash prize of ₹75,000 as the winner. Jayakanthan R (TCS Chennai), the runner up, with a cash prize of ₹50,000, followed by Jameer KB (Q Collection Knowledge Solutions, Kochi) as the second runner-up with a cash prize of ₹25,000. Shantanu Sharma (IIT-Gandhinagar), Ayush Awasthi (EY, Delhi) and Kapinjal Chowdhury (TCS, Hyderabad) were the other three contestants at the grand finale.

Both Jameer and Sharma were tied for the third place after the final round and then a tie-breaker question decided the winner for the third spot.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine; Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group: Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director at Union Bank of India; Vidhu Shekhar, Country Head - India CFA Institute; and Ajay Kumar K G, Head of Global Marketing at ManageEngine, spoke at the Grand Finale event.

Union Bank of India was the title sponsor for the Cerebration 2021 quiz, which was powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine and BSE IPF.