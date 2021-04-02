Youngsters comprise over 40% of Covid cases in Karnataka

In Karnataka, people in the 20-40 age group are the worst hit by Covid-19. Of the total 10 lakh cases, this group accounted for over 40.48 percent or 4.04 lakh cases. Over 1.68 lakh have been affected in the 40-50 year segment.

Both these groups form the majority of the working population and they are out daily to work and are at risk.

According to statistics compiled by Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge, Munish Moudgil, in the 50-60 age group 1.39 lakh cases have been reported, and among those over 60, 96,651 cases, in the 0-10 group 27,674 cases and in 11-20 years 64,806 cases.

Over 12,520 have died, it is the people above 60 years who have been the most vulnerable with 6,212 dead and in the 50-60 years 2,699; 40-50 years 1,397 and 30-40 years 561 have died. Data on case fatality shows that the age group above 80-89 years and 90-99 years are more vulnerable and is the highest at 9.2 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

Karnataka has reported 4,991 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday.

Covid-19 cases

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department bulletin, Bengaluru urban district has registered 3,509 fresh Covid cases and is followed by Bidar 126, Dakshina Kannada 105, Hassan 102, Kalaburgi 105, Mysuru 174, Udupi 95 and Tumkur 142 cases.

The total number of cases is 10.06 lakh with 34,219 active cases. A total of six deaths were reported.

The State’s positivity rate for the day stood at 4.19 percent and case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.12 percent.