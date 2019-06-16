The sixth edition of the Youth Money Olympiad, conceptualised and rolled out by Money-Wizards, a senior IIM alumni venture, presented the Youth Money Olympiad 2019 award to Gaurav Arora from SRCC (Shriram College of Commerce), New Delhi. Anirudh Tumuluri from IIM Udaipur and and Kuldeep Singla from IIM Rohtak secured the second and third prizes, respectively. Prof Harsh Purohit from Banasthali University bagged the ‘Financial Literacy Thought’ leader award, while Raveena Goel from the same university won the ‘Campus Entrepreneur’ of the year award. The event that conducted with the theme ‘Personal Finance Knowledge at Young Age — The Need of the Hour’ saw participation of more than 30,000 students from 400 plus colleges across the country, according to a statement.