YouTube, Ludo King, WhatsApp emerge most trusted media brands among urban Indian kids

YouTube, Ludo King and WhatsApp emerged the top three most-trusted media brands among Indian kids, according to a survey done by Ormax Media. Digital media brands grabbed the top five spots in the rankings of Ormax Brand Trust Survey 2021, indicating that the digital media ecosystem has managed to build strong engagement with kids in urban India, especially during the pandemic.

“YouTube has emerged the most trusted brand among Indian kids, with a Brand Trust Score of 71 per cent, followed by Ludo King (65 per cent) and WhatsApp (63 per cent),” the report said.

Online gaming brands Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire grabbed the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Interestingly, these digital brands were ranked ahead of TV brands.

Mobile gaming

“With benefits ranging from entertainment and relaxation to social interaction and image projection, mobile gaming has emerged as the category with the strongest connect with kids,” the report added.

While television channel Hungama TV grabbed the sixth slot, Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel) SAB TV was ranked the seventh. Cartoon Network, Marvel and Nick were the other three TV brands to make it to the top 10 rankings of the most trusted media brands among kids.

Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said: “This report is a decisive verdict on the growing resonance of digital media among urban Indian kids. A clean sweep of the top five positions by digital brands, ahead of legacy brands in the television space, would have been unthinkable even 2-3 years ago.”

He added that digital brands also completely dominated the media landscape for older kids aged 10-14 years as eight of the top 10 ranked brands were digital.