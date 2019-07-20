YSR Cong govt committed to completing Polavaram at earliest: Jagan

All efforts will be made to release water from the mega Polavaram project on the Godavari in West Godavari district by June 2021, and the new YSR Congress government is committed to completing the project as quickly as possible, according to AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Participating in a debate on the project, the CM made serious charges against the previous Telugu Desam Party government. "I blame the TDP for the delay in the project. The TDP has used the project to favour companies and contractors close to it. For instance, the Polavaram power project has been awarded to Navayuga Company, close to the former CM. A huge sum of Rs 720 crore or so was given to the company as mobilisation advance, and the work has not commenced yet. In fact, the whole project is replete with scams," he alleged.

Under the guise of awarding sub-contracts, he alleged, scams had been perpetrated and select companies and contractors were given works on nomination basis. "After the expert committee going into the issue submits its report, we will take up a reverse tendering process for the first time and re-award the contracts to the lowest bidders. The pre-qualification criteria will be changed to allow more companies to participate in the bidding process," he explained. He added that costs could be brought down by at least 15-20 per cent. "For instance, in works worth Rs 6,500 crore, at least Rs 1,500 crore can be saved. Then, the true face of the TDP will be exposed," he added.

The CM's remarks led to an uproar in the House and the TDP members insisted on a debate, which the Speaker did not allow. He reportedly told the TDP members later that a comprehensive debate could be held in the House next week, if they gave proper notice.